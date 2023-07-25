Which players have played for both Phillies and Brewers in their careers? MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 25

The MLB Immaculate Grid for July 25 is a daily trivia puzzle featuring the Philadelphia Phillies in the second column and the Milwaukee Brewers in the second row.

Participants are required to identify players who have played for both teams. One such player is Jean Segura, who is currently an infielder for the Miami Marlins. He has previously played for the Los Angeles Angels, Milwaukee Brewers, Arizona Diamondbacks, Seattle Mariners, and Philadelphia Phillies during his career.

He made his MLB debut with the Los Angeles Angels in 2012 but was soon traded to the Milwaukee Brewers where he played until 2015. Following that he was traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks. They in turn traded him to the Seattle Mariners after the 2016 season with whom he signed a five-year deal amounting to $70 million in 2017. However, he was traded to Philadelphia Phillies after the 2018 season.

The two-time All-Star of 2013 and 2018, led the National League in hits in 2016. He represented the Dominican Republic national baseball team at the 2017 World Baseball Classic.

Other MLB players who have played for both the Philadelphia Phillies and the Milwaukee Brewers

Other players who have worn the jersey for both teams are Don Money, Dan Plesac, David Phelps, Chase Anderson, Geoff Jenkins, and John Briggs.

Don Money was an infielder who played for the Philadelphia Phillies and the Milwaukee Brewers in the MLB and for the Kintetsu Buffaloes in the Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB).

He was a four-time All-Star award winner. Known for bearing one of the best defensive abilities of his era, he was a third baseman who batted and threw right-handed.

In his career, he had 1,623 hits in 6,215 at bats. Money hit .261, registered 176 home runs and 729 RBIs through 1,720 games. He had a lifetime on-base percentage of .328 and a .406 slugging percentage. He also had 80 career stolen bases with 798 runs.

Money was inducted into the Milwaukee Brewers Walk of Fame at American Family Field in 2005.

Currently he is the Brewers' special instructor of player development.

