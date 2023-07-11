Which players have played for both Reds and Angels in their careers? MLB Immaculate Grid answers for July 11

The MLB Immaculate Grid July 11 puzzle is out for fans to solve. It involves a cross between the Cincinnati Reds and the Los Angeles Angels.

The first cross-section of today's MLB Immaculate Grid involves the Reds in the first column and the Angels in the first row. It means baseball fans have to guess the names of any player who has represented both franchises.

The Cincinnati Reds are one of the oldest organizations in the league. They were established in 1881 when they played in the American Association before they joined the National League in 1890 and have been members ever since. They have been 9x NL pennant holders and 5x World Champions.

The Angels are a relatively new franchise. In 1961, the organization was established in Los Angeles before they moved to Anaheim and eventually settled as the Los Angeles Angels in recent years. They have won the World Series only once in their history in 2002.

To trace the probable answers, fans need to look at some recent players who have donned both franchise jerseys. The latest player to do this is Brandon Drury. At the start of 2022, he had signed a minor league contract with the Reds before he was traded to the San Diego Padres.

The utility player moved to LA this season when he signed a 2-year, $17 million contract. He is currently batting at .277 with 45 RBIs and 14 homers.

Other players who have played for the Reds and the Angels

Drury's namesake, Brandon Phillips who had a long career in Cincinnati, and spent a brief spell with the Angels before retiring. Phillips was a 3x All-Star with the Reds and earned four Gold Glove awards during his 11 seasons at the club.

On the other side, current Detroit Tigers pitcher Michael Lorenzen has also played for both teams. He took to the mound for seven seasons for the Reds before signing a single-season contract with the Angels in 2022.

