Which players have played for both Rockies and Tigers in their careers? MLB Immaculate Grid answers for July 13

The MLB Immaculate Grid’s July 13 version is now out. Today’s grid showcases the Colorado Rockies in the first vertical grid, while the Detroit Tigers are in the first row.

Therefore, the correct answer to the first cross-section will be the names of players who have played for both the Colorado Rockies and the Detroit Tigers. Numerous players have represented both teams. One recent player who has represented both franchises is C.J. Cron.

Cron is an infielder who was drafted by the Los Angeles Angels in 2011. He made his MLB debut with the Angels in 2014.

Following his decision to become a free agent at the end of the 2019 season, Cron penned a one-year deal with the Detroit Tigers in 2020. His season was unfortunately cut short owing to knee surgery. With the Detroit Tigers, Cron batted .190 with four home runs and eight RBIs across 13 games.

He then signed a minor league contract with the Colorado Rockies on February 15, 2021. Cron signed a two-year, $14.5 million contract extension with the Colorado Rockies on October 5, 2021.

C.J. Cron is one of several players who has played for both teams. Other correct responses include Jeff Baker, Harold Castro, Jacob Cruz, Jose Iglesias, Ryan Raburn and Carlos Torres.

Other MLB players who have played for both the Colorado Rockies and the Detroit Tigers

Jeff Baker #18 of the Detroit Tigers swings and breaks his bat during a MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Comerica Park on August 22, 2012 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Dave Reginek/Getty Images)

Another notable player who has played for both teams is Jeff Baker. He was drafted by the Colorado Rockies in 2004. Baker hit the Major League mound as the Opening Day third baseman in 2005. He played 12 games with the Rockies.

Jeff Baker was traded to the Detroit Tigers on August 5, 2012. On August 31, he was designated for assignment.

He had just a 15-game career with the Tigers after being traded from the Chicago Cubs. He served as a player who played first base, second base and both corner outfield positions. He posted a line of .254/.293/.408 in 181 total plate appearances.

Jeff Baker also played for the Atlanta Braves, Chicago Cubs, Miami Marlins and Texas Rangers during his MLB career.

