Which players have played for both Royals and Pirates? MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 20

On the MLB Immaculate Grid for July 20, the Pittsburgh Pirates are in the first row and Kansas City Royals are in the first column. It means that to complete the trivia problem for the day, participants must name players who have represented both teams.

Many players have played for both organizations, like Jeff King, who spent his entire career with the Kansas City Royals and Pittsburgh Pirates. The Pirates picked King as the first overall pick in the 1986 MLB Draft. He played for the Pirates from 1989 to 1996, with whom he made his MLB debut. Later, he moved on to the Kansas City Royals, where he spent the remainder of his career.

King was born in the United States on Dec. 26, 1964 in Marion, Indiana. King was known for possessing great third baseman defense and a strong swing. He was a valuable addition to his teams' starting lineup and a steady source of runs.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Even though King suffered from serious illness towards the end of his playing days, his contributions to baseball are still felt.

Other MLB players who have played for both Kansas City Royals and Pittsburgh Pirates

Stan Belinda is one such player. The right-handed batter also pitched in relief. He used a three-quarter arm slot and threw a split-fingered fastball apart from his standard low-90s fastball.

With the 238th overall choice of the 1993 draft, the Pittsburgh Pirates picked him in the tenth round. On July 31 that year, they traded Belinda to the Kansas City Royals.

MLB shortstop Jay Bell is another player who played for both the Royals and the Pirates. He served as manager of the Southern League's Rocket City Trash Pandas.

Bell had stints with the Kansas City Royals (1997), Arizona Diamondbacks (1998-2002), Cleveland Indians (1986-88), Pittsburgh Pirates (1989-96) and New York Mets (2003). He served as the bench coach for the Cincinnati Reds as well as the baseball team representing New Zealand in the 2013 World Baseball Classic.

John Buck is another player who turned up for both the Royals and Pirates. He also played for the Toronto Blue Jays, Florida/Miami Marlins, New York Mets, Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault