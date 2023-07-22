Which players have played for both Tigers and Angels in their careers? MLB Immaculate Grid answers for July 22

On July 22, the MLB Immaculate Grid puzzle featured players who played for the Detroit Tigers and Los Angeles Angels in the first column and first row, respectively.

Presented in a 3x3 grid format, this daily puzzle tests participants' knowledge of baseball history, team rosters, and player connections.

Here's a list of players who have played for both the Detroit Tigers and the Los Angeles Angels:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#1 Chuck Cottier: Cottier also had a stint with the Tigers and Angels during his career. His defensive skills and versatility made him a valuable utility player for both franchises.

#2 Al Cowens: An outfielder known for his hard-nosed style of play, Cowens played for both clubs in the late 1970s. He brought a mix of power and speed to the field, making an impact on both teams during his tenure.

#3 C.J. Cron: A power-hitting first baseman, Cron showcased his home run prowess during his time with both franchises, displaying his ability to drive in runs and add depth to the batting lineup.

#4 Chad Curtis: An outfielder known for his defensive skills, Curtis played for both the Tigers and Angels during the 1990s. His speed and reliable glove made him a valuable asset in the outfield for both teams.

#5 Miguel Del Pozo: A pitcher who had a brief stint with both teams, Miguel Del Pozo struggled to find consistency at the major league level, limiting his impact on both teams.

Other players who have played for both the Detroit Tigers and Los Angeles Angels

Chicago White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers

#6 Rocky Bridges: An infielder known for his colorful personality, Bridges played for both clubs during the 1950s. Although he was not a star player, his versatility on the field made him a valuable role player for both teams.

#7 Greg Cadaret: A left-handed pitcher, Cadaret showcased his skills for both during the 1990s. His ability to pitch effectively out of the bullpen made him a reliable reliever for both franchises.

#8 Jerry Casale: A pitcher who had brief stints with the Tigers and Angels in the 1950s, Casale struggled to find a consistent role on either team, limiting his overall impact in the major leagues.

#9 Dean Chance: As a standout pitcher, Chance made significant contributions to both the Detroit Tigers and the Los Angeles Angels during the 1960s. His dominant performances earned him a Cy Young Award in 1964 and solidified his reputation as one of the era's top pitchers.

#10 Dave Collins: A speedy outfielder, Collins played for both clubs in the late 1970s and early 1980s. Known for his stolen base prowess, he added another dimension of speed to both lineups.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of domestic violence