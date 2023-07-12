Which players have played for both White Sox and Diamondbacks? MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 12

The MLB Immaculate Grid’s July 12 version is out. Today’s grid features the Chicago White Sox in the first vertical grid, while the Arizona Diamondbacks are in the first row.

Therefore, the correct answer to the first cross-section will be the names of players who have played for both the Chicago White Sox and the Arizona Diamondbacks. Numerous players have represented both teams, one of them being Orlando Hernandez.

Hernandez had a commendable performance during the sixth inning of Game 3 of the 2005 ALDS game against the Boston Red Sox. Due to his exploits, the team went on to win the game taking a lead in the playoffs. The Chicago White Sox eventually reached the World Series and beat the Houston Astros, marking their first championship win since 1917.

Following the 2005 season, Hernandez got traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks. Through nine starts, Hernandez went 2-4 with a 6.11 ERA. Hernandez secured notable success by being the starting pitcher for the New York Yankees during the team’s World Series championships run in 1998, 1999 and 2000.

Orlando Hernandez is one of several players who has played for both teams. Other correct responses include Jake Lamb, Eduardo Escobar, Jon Jay, Daniel Hudson, Zach Duke and Bob Howry.

Other MLB players who have played for both Chicago White Sox and Arizona Diamondbacks

Another player who has played for both teams is Jake Lamb. The Arizona Diamondbacks drafted Lamb in the sixth round of the 2012 MLB Draft. On August 7, the D-backs promoted him to the Major League.

He was a finalist for the All Star spot in the All-Star Final Vote and registered 20 home runs and 61 RBIs in the first half of the season. Lamb got selected to play in the 2017 MLB All-Star game.

In 2020 Lamb signed a $5.5 million contract with the D-backs. On September 12, the team released him. Lamb penned a contract with the Chicago White Sox on March 30, 2021. He made 43 appearances, batted .212/.321/.389, registered six home runs and 13 RBIs.

Lamb also played for the Oakland Athletics, Los Angeles Dodgers, Toronto Blue Jays, Los Angeles Angels and Seattle Mariners.

