Which players have played for both White Sox and Nationals in their careers? MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 23

On July 23, the MLB Immaculate Grid puzzle features players who have played for the Chicago White Sox and Washington Nationals. Presented in a 3x3 grid format, the daily internet puzzle tests participants' knowledge of baseball history, team rosters and player connections.

Here's a list of players who have played for both the Chicago White Sox and Washington Nationals:

Orlando Cabrera: Cabrera, an accomplished shortstop, contributed his defensive excellence and timely hitting to both the Chicago White Sox and the Washington Nationals. He was a key part of the White Sox's championship run in 2005.

Ivan Calderon: Calderon, an outfielder with power-hitting capabilities, had tenures with the Chicago White Sox and the Washington Nationals. He was known for his ability to drive in runs and provide a spark in the lineup.

Xavier Cedeño: Cedeño, a left-handed reliever, pitched for both the Chicago White Sox and the Washington Nationals during his career. He specialized in facing left-handed batters and providing critical situational relief.

Alex Cintron: Cintron, an infielder, played for both the Chicago White Sox and the Washington Nationals. He was valued for his defensive versatility and occasional offensive contributions.

Steve Cishek: Cishek, a reliable right-handed reliever, showcased his talents with both the Chicago White Sox and the Washington Nationals. He was known for his sidearm delivery and ability to induce ground balls in crucial situations.

Chicago White Sox v Cleveland Indians - Game Two

Rocky Biddle: A former pitcher, Biddle played for both the Chicago White Sox and the Washington Nationals during his MLB career. Known for his fastball, he struggled with consistency but showed flashes of talent in both teams' bullpens.

Geoff Blum: Blum, a versatile infielder, brought his steady glove and clutch hitting to both the Chicago White Sox and the Washington Nationals. He was remembered for his memorable game-winning home run during the 2005 World Series with the White Sox.

Emilio Bonifácio: A speedy utility player, Bonifácio showcased his base-stealing prowess and defensive versatility with both the Chicago White Sox and the Washington Nationals. His ability to play multiple positions made him a valuable asset for both teams.

Brian Bruney: Bruney, a hard-throwing reliever, had stints with the Chicago White Sox and the Washington Nationals. While he could be dominant at times, control issues occasionally plagued his performances.

Jamie Burke: Burke, a catcher, played for both the Chicago White Sox and the Washington Nationals. Although primarily a backup catcher, he was known for his professionalism and ability to handle the pitching staff effectively.

