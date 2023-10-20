Which players have only played for the Yankees? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 20

The MLB Immaculate Grid has become a fan-favorite in recent weeks. The trivia game allows you to put your ball knowledge to the test with no room for error.

It features a 3-by-3 grid with different categories, and players are given one chance to fill each square. As the game is refreshed every 24 hours, fans can achieve an immaculate score daily.

One grid on the Oct. 20 edition of the game requires fans to guess which player has spent his entire MLB career with the New York Yankees. Interestingly, there are 271 names to choose from.

One of the more popular players that comes to mind is Derek Jeter.

Jeter played his entire 20-year MLB career with the Yankees from 1995 to 2014. He earned 14 All-Star honors and won five Gold Glove Awards as well.

Jeter also helped the Yankees to five World Series titles. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2020.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for October 20: Other players who have only played for the Yankees

Mariano Rivera

Rivera spent his entire 17-year MLB career with the New York Yankees from 1995 to 2013. He holds the record for most career saves in the Majors with 652.

Rivera earned 13 All-Star honors across his career and won five AL Rolaids Relief Man Awards. He also helped New York win five World Series titles.

Brett Gardner

Gardner played his entire 14-year MLB career with the Yankees from 2008 to 2021. He played 1,688 games and finished with 139 home runs and 274 stolen bases.

Gardner helped the Yankees win the World Series in 2009. He also won the Gold Glove award in 2016.

Fans can use any of the above-mentioned players to fill the slot on the first row of the third column in today's MLB Immaculate Grid.