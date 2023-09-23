Which Rangers players have a .300+ AVG season? MLB Immaculate Grid answers September 23

The MLB Immaculate Grid has become a fan favorite in recent weeks. The trivia game allows you to put your ball knowledge to the test with no room for mistakes. It features a 3-by-3 grid with different categories and players are given one guess to fill each square. As the game is refreshed every 24 hours, fans have the chance to achieve an immaculate score every day.

The Sept. 23 edition of the game requires fans to guess which Texas Rangers player has recorded a batting average of more than .300 in a season. One player who ticks both categories is Alex Rodriguez.

Rodriguez played with the Rangers for three years from 2001 to 2003. In his first season with the franchise, the shortstop finished with a .318 batting average. He played 162 games and smashed 53 home runs in 2001.

Rodriguez earned 14 All-Star honors and won three MVP awards during his career. He also helped the New York Yankees win the World Series in 2009.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for Sept. 23: Other Rangers players who have a .300+ batting average in a season

Adrian Beltre

Beltre played with the Texas Rangers from 2011 to 2018. He finished the 2014 season with a batting average of .324, hitting 19 home runs in 148 games.

Beltre earned four All-Star honors and won five Gold Glove Awards during his career in the Majors.

Ivan Rodriguez

Rodriguez played with the Rangers from 1991 to 2002 and for one more season in 2009. He finished the 1999 season with a .332 batting average, hitting 35 home runs in 144 games.

Rodriguez earned 14 All-Star honors in his career and won 13 Gold Glove awards. He won the World Series with the Florida Marlins in 2003.

Fans can decide on any of the above players to fill in the slot on the third row of the first column in today's MLB Immaculate Grid.