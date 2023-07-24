Which Red Sox pitchers have had 300+ saves in their career? MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 24

The MLB Immaculate Grid for July 24th is out and it involves a cross between the Boston Red Sox and overall career pitching.

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid contains the Boston Red Sox in the first column and the statistic '300+ career saves in pitching' in the third row. Thus players of the game have to guess names of pitchers who have played for the Red Sox and have gone on to record 300+ career saves.

A "save" is awarded to a relief pitcher if they successfully preserve their team's lead under specific circumstances. This includes pitching at least three innings, or entering the game with a lead of no more than three runs and pitching at least one inning, or even coming in with the tying run in the on-deck circle, at the plate, or on the bases.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Throughout the years the Red Sox have boasted some of the best players in their bullpen. In terms of saves, Jonathan Paplebon leads the all-time saves tally for the Red Sox.

The relief pitcher spent the majority of his twelve years in the MLB in Boston where he emerged as a bullpen leader. From 2005 to 2011, Paplebon was with the organisation and was instrumental in helping them win the 2007 World Series when he also won the Delivery Man of the Year.

Paplebon was a 4x consecutive All Star with the Red Sox and ended with 219 saves. After moving to the Philadelphia Phillies he also became their All-Time saves leader.

MLB Immaculate Grid July 24: Other Red Sox players with 300+ career saves

One of the more recent players to achieve the feat after having played for the Red Sox was Craig Kimbrel. The current Phillies man played in Boston from 2016 to 2018 where he was selected as an All Star in all three years. In his three seasons he recorded 108 saves.

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!