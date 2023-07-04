Which Red Sox pitchers have had 40+ saves in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid answers for July 4

Daily internet game MLB Immaculate Grid has become a sensation among baseball fans around the world. It is a daily game that tests the player's knowledge of the MLB and its history.

The aim of the game is to fill all nine grids with correct answers corresponding to the clues provided along the outside of the grid.

Here's a look a the correct answers for the July 4 edition of the game.

The third clue along the horizontal plane is a 40+ saves season for a pitcher while the corresponding clue along the horizontal plane is the Boston Red Sox.

Thus, the correct answer is to name a Red Sox pitcher who has managed to achieve 40+ saves in a single season.

Only a total of six players have achieved the 40+ saves feat in a single season for the Boston Red Sox. The player with the highest saves in the history of the team is Tom Gordon, who managed a total of 46 saves in the 1998 season.

However, the most recent player to achieve the mark is Craig Kimbrel, who managed 42 saves for the Red Sox in the 2018 MLB season. Hence any of these two names would be the correct answer for the grid.

Other Boston Red Sox players who have managed the feat are Derek Lowe, Jonathan Papelbon, Ugueth Urbina and Jeff Reardon.

Other Boston Red Sox players who have had 40+ saves in a single MLB season

A 40+ save season has been recorded by a Boston Red Sox player only six times in the team's entire history in the MLB. While Tom Gordon leads the chart with his 46 saves in the 1998 season, he is closely followed by Craig Kimbrel and Derek Lowe, who both have 42 saves in a single season.

Next on the list is Jonathan Papelbon with 41 saves in the 2008 season and he is followed by Jeff Reardon and Ugueth Urbina with 40 saves each.

Thus, any of the names mentioned above can be used as the correct answer to the Grid.

