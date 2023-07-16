Which Red Sox players have had 40+ homeruns in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 16

The MLB Immaculate Grid's July 16th puzzle is out and it involves a cross between Boston Red Sox and batters with 40+ homeruns in a season.

Today's Grid contains the Boston Red Sox in the first row and the '40+ HR Season Batting' in the third column. So players have to guess names of batters who have hit more than 40 homeruns in a single seasons while playing for the Boston Red Sox. Easily the most popular guess any player will make is Hall of Famer, David Ortiz.

David Ortiz was one of the most well-known faces in the first two decades of the 21st century. His wonderful smile brought him closer to his fans but his presence on the plate brought fear to the minds of the pitchers. He managed a career total of 23 game-ending hits.

In Boston, he was influential in being one of the key players in ending their 86-year World Series drought in 2004. He further went on to win two more World Series with the Red Sox in 2007 and 2013, getting awarded the 2013 World Series MVP award.

In a span of three consecutive years, Big Papi had notched up 142 homeruns for the franchise. He kept on improving his tally, scoring 41 dingers in 2004, 47 in 2005 before setting the franchise record for most homeruns in a season with 54 in 2006. He dropped some form in the years following but had a strong end to his career with 75 blasts in 2015-16.

Other Boston Red Sox players who have hit more than 40+ homeruns

The Red Sox have had some legendary batters in their lineup. Carl Yastrzemski also has had three seasons with 40+ homeruns in between 1967 to 1970 missing out in 1968. Ortiz's teammate Manny Ramirez too had stellar seasons with the bat for Boston in the early years of the 21st century.

