Which Red Sox players have also played for the Dodgers? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 16

The MLB Immaculate Grid has become a fan-favorite in recent weeks. The trivia game allows you to put your ball knowledge to the test with no room for error.

It features a 3-by-3 grid with different categories, and players are given one chance to fill each square. As the game is refreshed every 24 hours, fans have the opportunity to achieve an immaculate score every day.

One grid on the Oct. 16 edition of the game requires fans to guess which Boston Red Sox player has also donned the jersey for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Interestingly, there are 172 players who fit the bill.

Mookie Betts is one of the more popular names to have featured for both teams.

Betts played six seasons with the Red Sox from 2014 to 2019. He played 794 games for them and hit 139 home runs. He also helped them win the World Series in 2018.

In 2020, Betts joined the Dodgers and helped them win the World Series in his first season with the team. He has featured in 417 games and hit 113 home runs for the Los Angeles side so far.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for October 16: Red Sox players who have also played for the Dodgers

JD Drew

Drew played two seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers from 2005 to 2006. He hit 35 home runs in 218 games for them.

In 2007, Drew joined the Boston Red Sox and helped them win the World Series in his first season with the team. He played five seasons in Boston and recorded 80 home runs across 606 games.

Carl Crawford

Crawford played two seasons with the Red Sox from 2011 to 2012. He hit 14 home runs in 161 games for them.

In 2013, Crawford joined the Dodgers and played with them for four seasons. He recorded 18 home runs in 320 games for the Los Angeles side.

Fans can use any of the above-mentioned players to fill the slot on the first row of the first column in today's MLB Immaculate Grid.