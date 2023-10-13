Which Red Sox players have also won MVP? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 13

The MLB Immaculate Grid released its 194th puzzle on Friday, Oct. 13. The daily internet game expects players to brainstorm answers to fill a 3x3 grid.

The catch is that there's no room for mistakes while entering your answers in the boxes. As the game is refreshed daily, players can have an immaculate score every time.

On Friday, one grid requires fans to guess which Boston Red Sox players have won the MVP.

The last Red Sox played to win the AL MVP award was Mookie Betts in 2018.

Betts played with the Red Sox for six seasons from 2014 to 2019. He helped them win the World Series in 2018 and also won the AL Batting Champion award that year.

In 2020, Betts joined the Los Angeles Dodgers and helped them win the World Series in his first season with the franchise.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for Oct. 13: Other Red Sox players who have won the MVP award

Dustin Pedroia

Pedroia played his entire MLB career with the Boston Red Sox from 2006 to 2019. He won the AL MVP award in 2008.

Pedroia earned four All-Star honors and won four Gold Glove awards during his time in Boston. He also helped the Red Sox win two World Series titles, in 2007 and 2013.

Unfortunately, Pedroia did not receive a World Series ring in 2018 when Boston won since he was not on the team's World Series roster.

Mo Vaughn

Vaughn played with the Red Sox from 1991 to 1998. He won the AL MVP award with Boston in 1995.

Vaughn earned three All-Star honors during his time in the MLB. He also won the Silver Slugger Award in 1995.

Fans can choose any of the above players to complete the slot on the first row of the third column in today's MLB Immaculate Grid.