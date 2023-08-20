Which Red Sox players have recorded a .300+ career batting average? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 20 

The MLB Immaculate Grid game has become the talk of the town in recent weeks. The trivia game allows fans to put their ball knowledge to the test with little to no room for error.

The MLB Immaculate Grid is a 3-by-3 grid that contains different categories above each grid. Players are given exactly nine guesses to fill each grid.

As the game is refreshed every 24 hours, fans have the opportunity to achieve an immaculate score every day.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

One answer on the Aug. 20 edition of the game requires fans to guess which Boston Red Sox player has had a career batting average over .300.

Expand Tweet

One of the most prominent names to have played for Boston and have a career batting average over .300 is Nomar Garciaparra.

Garciaparra played 14 seasons in the MLB, spending just under nine years with the Red Sox from 1996-2004. The right-hander finished with 229 home runs and a batting average of .313.

Garciaparra earned six All-Star honors and a Silver Slugger award. He was inducted into the Red Sox Hall of Fame in 2014.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for August 20: Other Red Sox players who have recorded a .300+ career batting average

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for August 20

Wade Boggs

Boggs played 18 seasons in the MLB. He had an 11-year sojourn with the Boston Red Sox from 1982-1992.

Boggs earned 12 All-Star honors and won the World Series with the New York Yankees in 1996. He finished with a career batting average of .328.

Johnny Pesky

Pesky played 10 seasons in the MLB. He spent eight seasons with the Red Sox, in 1942 and from 1946-1952. The baseman finished with a career batting average of .307.

Pesky tragically passed away on August 13, 2012, aged 93.

Fans have the choice to choose any of the above players to fill in their slot for today's MLB Immaculate Grid answer on the third row of the third column.