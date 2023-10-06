Which Red Sox players have won Gold Glove? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 6

The MLB Immaculate Grid released its 187th puzzle on Friday, Oct. 6. The daily internet game expects players to brainstorm answers to fill a 3x3 grid.

The catch is that there's no room for mistakes while entering your answers in the boxes. As the game is refreshed daily, players can have an immaculate score every day.

Today, one grid requires fans to guess which Boston Red Sox player won the Gold Glove award. Interestingly, there are 23 different players to choose from.

Mookie Betts is one of the more recent and popular names who won the Gold Glove Award with Boston.

Betts played with the Red Sox for six seasons from 2014 to 2019. He won the Gold Glove four times, from 2016 to 2019, with Boston.

Betts also won the AL Batting Champion Award in 2018 and helped the Red Sox win the World Series later that year. He joined the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2020.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for Oct. 6: Other Red Sox players who have won Gold Glove award

Jack Bradley Jr.

Bradley played with the Boston Red Sox from 2013 to 2020 and for a brief stint in 2022. He won the Gold Glove award in 2018 and helped the team win the World Series later that year.

Bradly earned the only All-Star honor of his career in 2016. He has also played for the Milwaukee Brewers, Toronto Blue Jays and Kansas City Royals.

Shane Victorino

Victorino joined the Red Sox in 2013 and won the Gold Glove Award and World Series in his first season with the team. He played in Boston for just under three seasons before joining the Los Angeles Angels in 2015.

Victorino also won the World Series title in 2008 while playing for the Philadelphia Phillies.

Fans can choose any of the above players to complete the slot on the second row of the second column in today's MLB Immaculate Grid.