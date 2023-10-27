Which Rockies pitchers have a 10+ win season? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 27

The Oct. 27 MLB Immaculate Grid pairs the Colorado Rockies and the ‘10+ win season’ milestone in one of its intersections.

Therefore, participants are required to name one Rockies pitcher, current or former, who has won 10 games or more during a season.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Immaculate Grid 208 + Bonus Challenge... Play your way—OG Immaculate Grid or try using ONLY players who are currently in the majors! Retweet or reply with your score! #immaculategrid" - Immaculate Grid

Only 29 pitchers in Rockies’ brief franchise history have accomplished this feat. If you are struggling to recall anyone, you are at the right place.

This article will walk you through some possible answers for this intersection and help you ace today’s MLB Immaculate Grid.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 27: Which Rockies pitchers have a 10+ win season?

Due to recency, the first name that springs to mind for the ‘Rockies - 10+ win season’ intersection of today’s MLB Immaculate Grid is Germán Márquez.

The Rockies right-hander enjoyed the best season of his major league career in 2021, when he recorded 12 wins. His performances that year earned his maiden, and till date, his only All-Star callup. However, 2021 wasn’t Márquez’s only 10+ win season.

He notched 12 wins under his belt back in 2019, and 14 in 2018, and 11 in 2017, making it four 10+ win seasons for the Venezuelan flamethrower.

Texas Rangers right-hander Jon Gray is another good shout for this intersection. Gray began his major league journey with the Rockies in 2015, playing seven seasons for the franchise before signing for the Rangers.

Gray registered back-to-back 10+ win seasons to his name - 12 wins in 2018, and 11 in 2019. He also won 10 games in 2016.

Some other possible answers for this intersection include:

Aaron Cook

Jorge De La Rosa

Ubaldo Jiménez

Josh Fogg

Jeff Francis

Shawn Estes

Jason Jennings

Shawn Chacon

Darren Oliver

Denny Stark

Mike Hampton

Pedro Astacio

Brian Bohanon

Julián Tavárez

Gabe White

Brian Bohanon

Darryl Kile

Kevin Ritz

Marvin Freeman

Armando Reynoso

Make sure to check out Baseball Reference. They have an extensive database that can help you find any player from any franchise with any specific accolade or milestone.