Which Rockies players have also played for the Brewers? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 18

On August 18, MLB Immaculate Grid asked users, among other things, for MLB players who have suited up for both the Milwaukee Brewers and Colorado Rockies at some point in their career.

Released daily, the Immaculate Grid is a baseball quiz games that has enjoyed exponential popularity since its inception earlier this year. The 3 x 3 Immaculate Grid features a 3 x 3 grid. Users must take into account the clues along the axes to populate the spaces with names of MLB players.

Without further adew, let's take a look at some players who are eligible for this section of today's Immaculate Grid.

Players who have played for the Milwaukee Brewers and Colorado Rockies | MLB Immaculate Grid August 18

It was a long road to MLB stardom for 2007 Milwaukee Brewers selection Jonathan Lucroy. The catcher and first baseman toiled in the minors before finally getting the call in 2010. After a mediocre first couple of seasons, Lucroy broke out in 2012, when he hit .320/.368/.513 with 12 home runs and 58 RBIs in 96 games. Two years later, Lucroy's 42 doubles led the league. His first full season, Lucroy also hit .301/.373/.465 with 13 home runs and 69 RBIs to gain his first All-Star nod, as well as a fourth-place finish in MVP voting. Lucroy would never be able to recreate his success in Milwaukee, and became a journeyman, playing 46 games with the 2017 Rockies before retiring in 2021.

Current Los Angeles Angels third baseman Mike Moustakas is also an eligible name for today's grid. A 2nd overall pick by the Royals in 2007, Moustakas spent seven-and-a-half years in KC before being traded to the Brewers in 2018. In 2019, his first full season in Milwaukee, "Moose" hit .254/.329/.516 alongside a slugging percentage of .845 to win his most recent All-Star credit. Ahead of the 2023 season, Moustakas signed a one-year contract with the Rockies, only to be dealt to the Angels at the trade deadline.

Dante Bichette, father of current Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo, also played for both franchises. Bichette, an outfielder, played for the Brewers from 1991-1992, but began to gain serious attention after joining the Rockies a year later. In 1993, Bichette hit .304/.334/.548 in an NL-best 484 at-bats. A year later, his 40 home runs and 128 RBIs led the league, and came within 0.19 batting average points of winning the NL Triple-Crown.

Left-handed starter Jorge De La Rosa is well-known by Colorado Rockies fans after serving as a regular in their rotation between 2008 and 2016. However, the Mexican actually began his career with the Brewers in 2004. De La Rosa pitched to a 4.20 ERA in 182 appearances over his eight seasons in Colorado. He re-signed with the Rockies in 2019, but was released before throwing a single pitch, and subsequently retired.