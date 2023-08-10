Which Rockies players have also played for the Phillies? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 10

Today’s MLB Immaculate Grid poses the question of which players have crossed paths between the Colorado Rockies and the Philadelphia Phillies. With an accurace rate of only 40%, it presents itself as the most difficult answer on the grid today. Sportskeeda is here to help you set your record straight.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 10: Which Rockies players have also played for the Phillies?

Juan Nicasio, a product of the early 2010s Rockies farm system, spent nine years in Colorado. Although his time was marred by challenges, he stood out as a consistent figure in the team’s rotation. Notably, Nicasio led the National League in appearances in 2017. Nicasio currently plays for the Phillies organization.

Another player who was played for both teams is Pat Neshek. Neshek’s inclusion might raise eyebrows due to his relatively short stint with the Rockies. Traded from the Phillies in 2017, Neshek’s All-Star caliber performance injected strength into the Rockies bullpen, aiding their wild card journey.

Charlie Hayes made history as one of the first league leaders for the Rockies in their inagural years. Excelling at Mile High Stadium, Hayes led the National League in doubles and other defensive categories. Hayes played twice for the Phillies, from 1989 to 1991, and then in 1995.

Other players who have played for both the Colorado Rockies and Philadelphia Phillies include:

Roy Oswalt

Jamie Moyer

At the time of writing, the most picked player for this answer on the MLB immaculate grid is Brad Hand. This article highlights just a few of the prominent players who’ve graced both the Colorado Rockies and Philadelphia Phillies.