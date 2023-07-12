Which Rookie of the Year winning players have had 100+ RBIs in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 12

MLB Immaculate Grid has become a worldwide hit among baseball fans over the past few months since its release. Here's a look at the correct answers for the July 12 edition of the grid.

The final clue along the horizontal plane is a 100+ RBI season while the final clue along the vertical plane is a Rookie of the Year winner. Hence, the correct answer to the corresponding grid is the name of a player who has won the Rookie of the Year award and also achieved a 100+ RBI season in the MLB.

While there are several names who have achieved both feats, one that truly stands out is Albert Pujols. The Dominican infielder won the Rookie of the Year award with the St. Louis Cardinals in his first season in the major leagues in 2001. He also finished with 130 RBIs, which remains a record for a rookie in the MLB.

Pujols played for the Cardinals from 2001 to 2011 and returned in 2022 to end his career there as well. His rookie season remains one of the best ever seen in the history of the league.

Other correct answers to the grid include Carlos Beltran, Alvin Davis and Pete Alonso.

Other players who have won Rookie of the Year and achieved a 100+ RBI season in the MLB

There are several other players who have achieved both landmarks, and that too in the same year. One of the most recent players to do it was Pete Alonso for the New York Mets in 2019. The star first baseman finished the year with 120 RBIs while also breaking the rookie home run record with 53 homers.

Other players who have also achieved the feat and would be a correct answer for the grid include Carlos Beltran in 1998, Alvin Davis in 1984, and Mark McGwire in 1987.

