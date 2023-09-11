Which Royals players have a 200+ K season? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 11

The MLB Immaculate Grid has become a fan-favorite in recent weeks. The trivia game allows you to put your ball knowledge to the test with no room for mistakes.

The grid is a 3-by-3 grid that contains different categories above each grid. Players are given one guess to fill each square. As the game is refreshed every 24 hours, fans have the chance to achieve an immaculate score every day.

The Sept. 11 edition of the game requires fans to guess which player has managed more than 200 strikeouts in a season while playing for the Kansas City Royals.

Interestingly, only four pitchers have managed the feat. One player who ticks both categories is Zack Greinke.

Greinke racked up a mammoth 242 strikeouts in the 2009 season while playing for the Kansas City Royals.

The pitcher made his MLB debut with the Royals in 2004 and played seven seasons with the team during his first stint in Kansas City. Greinke returned to the Royals in 2022 and is still one of the most important players for the franchise.

Greinke has six All-Star honors and won two Silver Slugger Awards. He also has six Gold Glove awards and an AL Cy Young Award.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for Sept. 11: Other Royals players who have a 200+ K season

Kevin Appier

Appier racked up 207 strikeouts in the 1996 MLB season while playing for the Kansas City Royals.

Appier was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2011. He won the World Series title while playing for the Los Angeles Angels in 2002.

Dennis Leonard

Leonard holds the Royals' franchise record for most strikeouts in a season. He recorded 244 strikeouts in 1977.

Leonard played for Kansas City from 1974 to 1986. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1989.

Fans can choose any of the above players to complete the slot on the third row of the second column in today's MLB Immaculate Grid.