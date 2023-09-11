Which Royals players have a .300+ AVG season? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 11

The MLB Immaculate Grid released its 162nd puzzle on Monday, Sept. 11. The daily internet game requires players to brainstorm answers to fill a 3x3 grid.

The catch is that there's no room for mistakes while entering your answers in the boxes. As the game is refreshed daily, players can try to achieve an immaculate score every day.

For today, one grid requires fans to guess which Kansas City Royals player has a batting average higher than .300 in a season.

One player who ticks both categories is Eric Hosmer. The baseman finished the 2017 MLB season with a batting average of .318.

Hosmer played seven seasons with the Royals from 2011 to 2017. He won four Gold Glove Awards with the team along with one Silver Slugger award.

Hosmer also played a crucial role for the Royals in their World Series win in 2015. He played for the San Diego Padres, Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs after leaving Kansas City.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for Sept. 11: Other Royals players who have a .300+ AVG season

Carlos Beltran

Beltran finished the 2003 MLB season with a .307 batting average while playing for the Kansas City Royals.

The Puerto Rican earned nine All-Star honors and won three Gold Glove Awards during his career in the Majors. He won the World Series title while playing for the Houston Astros in 2017.

Billy Butler

Butler ended the 2012 season with a batting average of .313 while playing for the Royals. He also had a .318 batting average in the 2010 campaign while donning the jersey for Kansas City.

Butler earned All-Star honors in 2012 and won the Silver Slugger award that year as well.

Fans can choose any of the above players to fill in the slot on the third row of the third column in today's MLB Immaculate Grid.