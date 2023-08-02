Which Royals players have also played for the Pirates? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 2

Each day, MLB Immaculate Grid stimulates baseball fans with a new release of their trademark puzzle. With over 100 editions of the game being put out to date, it has caught on like wild fire.

The grid, which is organized by Baseball Reference, features a 3 x 3 grid. In order to succeed, Immaculate Grid users need to enter the names of players to satisfy the intersecting requirements.

Sometimes, a team is asked, and sometimes a career achievement is given. On August 2, one of the squares on the Immaculate Grid asked users to name players who have played for the Kansas City Royals as well as Pittsburgh Pirates. Let's take a look at some possible answers.

Players who have played for Kansas City Royals and Pittsburgh Pirates | MLB Immaculate Grid August 2

Known for his trademark glasses, the Royals and Pirates were just two of the many teams that reliever Kyle Farnsworth represented over the course of his 16-year career. The Iowa native appeared in 78 games for the Kansas City Royals between 2009 and 2010. In 2013, he appeared in just nine games for the Pirates after being dealt to Steeltown by the Tampa Bay Rays, mid-season.

Those who remember the 1979 World Series will certainly remember Omar Moreno. The Panamanian center fielder began his career in Pittsburgh, and led the NL in stolen bases in 1978 and 1978. In 1985, he was traded from the Yankees to the Royals, where he would win another World Series.

Jason Kendall made it to three All-Star games as a catcher for the Pittsburgh Pirates, also finishing at third place in the 1996 NL Rookie of the Year vote after slashing .300/.372/.401. After leaving the Pirates in 2004, Kendall would bounce around some of the league's teams before appearing in 118 games for the 2010 Royals, before calling it quits.

Finally, Mexican closer Joakim Soria is also a viable August 2 Grid answer. A 2-time All-Star, Soria saved 132 ames for the Kansas City Royals between 2007 and 2011. Tommy John surgery cut his time with the Royals, and he took a 2-year hiatus. In 2015, he appeared in 29 games for the PIrates, striking out 28, and allowing six earned runs across 26 innings.

