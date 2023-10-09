Which Tigers players have also played for the Astros? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 9

The MLB Immaculate Grid has become a fan-favorite in recent weeks. The trivia game allows you to put your ball knowledge to the test with no room for errors.

It features a 3-by-3 grid with different categories, and players are given one guess to fill each square. As the game is refreshed every 24 hours, fans have the chance to reach an immaculate score every day.

One grid on the Oct. 9 edition of the game requires fans to guess which Detroit Tigers player has also donned the jersey of the Houston Astros. Interestingly, there are 112 players to choose from.

One player who ticks both categories is Robbie Grossman.

Grossman played three seasons with the Astros from 2013 to 2015. He played 190 games and hit 11 home runs with the Houston outfit.

In 2021, Grossman joined the Tigers and played two seasons with the team. He featured in 239 games and hit 25 home runs for the Detroit side.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for October 9: Other

Tigers players who have also played for the Astros

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for October 9

Adam Everett

Everett played with the Houston Astros for seven seasons from 2001 to 2007. The shortstop played 649 games for them and hit 35 home runs.

In 2009, Everett joined the Detroit Tigers and spent two years with the franchise. He featured in 149 games and hit three home runs with them.

Aubrey Huff

Huff played one season with the Astros in 2006. He hit 13 home runs in 68 games for the Houston-based team.

In 2009, Huff had a short time with the Tigers. He smashed two home runs in 40 appearances for the Detroit outfit.

Huff won two World Series titles (2010 and 2012) with the San Francisco Giants.

Fans can use any of the above-mentioned players to fill the slot on the first row of the first column in today's MLB Immaculate Grid.