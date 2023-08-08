Which Tigers players have also played for the Mets? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 8

Each and every day, MLB Immaculate Grid releases a new baseball quiz game that fans have come to love. MLB enthusiasts young and old can find amusement in the Baseball Reference game.

The Immaculate Grid features a 3 x 3 square. It is then up to the user to take the given clues into account to come up with answers that populate the squares. Usually, teams are given at the x and y axes, and users need to find intersecting MLB stars who played for both referenced teams. Sometimes, the clue includes a statistical or career achievement in place of the team.

On August 8, among other things, the Immaculate Grid wanted to know which players have suited up for the New York Mets as well as the Detroit Tigers.

Perhaps most pertinent in this grid is pitcher Max Scherzer. Although the leftie began his career for the Arizona Diamondbacks, things started taking off when he joined the Tigers in 2010.

Within seven seasons, Scherzer would have three Cy Young Awards. The MLB strikeout leader between 2017 and 2019, Scherzer signed a 3-year, $129 million deal with the Mets in 2021. Unfortunately, things did not work out, and the 39-year-old was dealt to the Texas Rangers.

"Immaculate Grid 128. Retweet or reply with your score!" - Immaculate Grid

Other New York Mets and Detroit Tigers players: MLB Immaculate Grid August 8

Calico Joe @CalicoJoeMLB Hearing Max Scherzer talk about the old Tigers almost brings a tear to my eye 🥲 pic.twitter.com/T8CK430D4l

"Hearing Max Scherzer talk about the old Tigers almost brings a tear to my eye" - Calico Joe

Curtis Granderson hit .302/.361/.552 with 23 home runs, 74 RBIs, and an AL-high 23 triples for the Tigers. The team's 2002 3rd rounder was certainly yielding results. However, after inking the outfielder to a five-year, $30 million deal, the Detroit Tigers realized that they could probably not afford him.

They dealt him to the Yankees in 2010, and he hit a home run in his first at-bat with the team. In late 2013, he signed a four-year deal with the Mets.

Another player to have suited up for both franchises is Justin Verlander. After winning the 2022 AL Cy Young Award with the Houston Astros, Verlander inked a 2-year, $86 million deal with the New York Mets, tying Scherzer's record.

Verlander had played alongside Scherzer for years in Detroit, had one of the best seasons ever in 2011, when he led the league in wins, ERA, starts, innings, strikeouts and WHIP to win both the Cy Young and the MVP Awards. Verlander was traded back to the Astros on August 1, 2023.

ESPN @espn For the first time since 2011, Justin Verlander has finished the season with the most wins in MLB (21). pic.twitter.com/QcGdAu55fg

"For the first time since 2011, Justin Verlander has finished the season with the most wins in MLB (21)." - ESPN

Utility man Howard Johnson is a retro pick for today's Immaculate Grid. After spending three seasons in Detroit from 1982 to 1984, Johnson moved to the New York Mets, where he saw considerably more success. A member of the Mets' 1986 World Series roster, Johnson's 38 home runs and 117 RBIs for the Mets in 1991 led the league in both categories.