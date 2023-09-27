Which Tigers players are in the Hall of Fame? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 27

MLB Immaculate Grid has released nearly 200 quiz puzzles for fans to enjoy. In the view of many, there is no better way to give your knowledge of MLB history a serious test.

The Immaculate Grid follows a relatively simple concept. Using a 3 x 3 grid, users must have various clues into account in order to succeed. The squares can be populated with names of relevant MLB players by taking the clues into account.

On September 27, the Immaculate Grid asked users to name past members of the Detroit Tigers who have made it into the Hall of Fame. Let's take a look at some relevant answers.

"Immaculate Grid 178. Retweet or reply with your score!" - Immaculate Grid

Of Ivan Rodriguez' 21 years in MLB, four of them were spent in Detroit. Despite the relatively short time playing at Comerica Park, the Puerto Rican catcher made sure that they were filled with action. In 2004, Rodriguez hit .334/.383/.510 with 19 home runs and 86 RBIs. The winner of the 1999 AL MVP Award during his time with the Texas Rangers, Rodriguez ranks second in all-time putouts by a catcher. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2017.

"On behalf of the Detroit Tigers organization, congratulations to Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez on being elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame" - Tigers PR

Pitcher Jim Bunning began his career with the Detroit Tigers in 1955. In 1957, the 6-foot-3 right hander logged a legaue-high 267 innings, posting a record of 20-8 to accompany his 2.69 ERA. After posting 201 strikeouts in 1959 and 1960 to lead the league, Bunning was traded to the Philadelphia Phillies, where he would continue to dominate, coming second in NL Cy Young voting in 1967. Bunning joined the Hall of Fame in 1996.

As a 20-year old in 1955, Al Kaline hit 27 home runs, 102 RBIs, and won both the AL batting title (.340) and was the AL hits champ after recording a league-best 200 hits. A ten-time Gold Glover, Kaline's 399 home runs during his 22 seasons with the Detroit Tigers holds up as the most ever hit by a player in franchise history. Kaline's name was enshrined in Cooperstown in 1980.

"Al Kaline drives a double for his 3,000th hit, Sept 25, 1974," - Baseball in Pics