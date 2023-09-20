Which White Sox players have a .300+ AVG career batting average? MLB Immaculate Grid answers September 20

The Chicago White Sox are one of the oldest franchises in the American League. They went on to win their first World Series in 1906 and have recorded three championships since joining the league in 1900.

In the latest edition of the popular Immaculate Grid trivia game, fans were asked to name a former White Sox player who hit over .300 in their career. Several answers come to mind, but the game's goal is to find a rare and unfamiliar one that some of your peers may have missed out on.

Overall, 85 different players have finished their careers with a batting average of over .300 and played for Chicago.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers September 20: Which White Sox players have a .300+ AVG career batting average?

Fans stand in the outfield between statues of former White Sox players Frank Thomas (L) and Paul Konerko at Guaranteed Rate Field,

Frank Thomas was the obvious choice that most fans picked. Thomas was selected by 63% of the fans that played the September 20 edition. Known for his power, many forget that Thomas was also a capable contact hitter. Over 16 years with the Sox, he finished with 448 home runs, 1465 RBIs, and a .301 batting average, which allows him to scrape his way onto this list.

Shoeless Joe Jackson was a name many older fans will remember. The outfielder was a member of the 1919 team that was involved in the infamous Black Sox Scandal. Jackson was a top hitter during his heyday and finished his career with an incredible .356 batting average.

For MLB players with at least 3000 plate appearances, Jackson ranks fourth all-time in batting average behind only Ty Cobb, Oscar Charleston, and Rogers Hornsby.

Manny Ramirez would have been another good answer. Many fans remember Ramirez from his days with the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers, but he also spent the 2010 season with the White Sox. Over 2302 MLB games, the righty slugger finished with a .312/.411/.585 slash line.

Venezuelan Magglio Ordóñez played eight seasons with Chicago between 1997-2004 and was a fan favorite in the Southside. He finished his illustrious career with a .309 batting average.

Edd Roush, George Kell, Ben Chapman, Eddie Collins, Luke Appling, Jack Fournier, Billy Goodman, and Roberto Alomar are other acceptable answers.