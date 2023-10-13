Which White Sox players have also won MVP? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 13

The MLB Immaculate Grid has become a fan-favorite in recent weeks. The trivia game allows you to put your ball knowledge to the test with no room for mistakes.

It features a 3-by-3 grid with different categories, and players are given one guess to fill each square. As the game is refreshed every 24 hours, fans have the chance to achieve an immaculate score every day.

One grid on the Oct. 13 edition of the game requires fans to guess which Chicago White Sox player has won an MVP award. Interestingly, there are only four names that tick both categories.

Jose Abreu was the last White Sox player to win the AL MVP award. He claimed the coveted title in 2020.

Abreu made his MLB debut with the White Sox in 2014. He played nine years with the team before joining the Houston Astros in 2023.

During his time in Chicago, Abreu earned three All-Star honors and won three Silver Slugger awards. He won the AL Rookie of the Year award in 2014 and is also a two-time AL RBI leader.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for October 13: Other White Sox players who have won the MVP award

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for October 13

Frank Thomas

Thomas played 16 seasons with the Chicago White Sox from 1990 to 2005. He won the AL MVP award twice, in back-to-back seasons, in 1993 and 1994.

Thomas also earned five All-Star honors and won four Silver Slugger Awards during his career in the Majors.

Dick Allen

Allen played three seasons with the White Sox from 1972 to 1974. He won the AL MVP award in his first season with Chicago in 1972.

Across his fifteen-year-long MLB career, Allen earned seven All-Star honors and was a two-time AL home run leader.

Fans can use any of the above-mentioned players to fill the slot on the second row of the third column in today's MLB Immaculate Grid.