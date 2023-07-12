Which White Sox players have won Rookie of the Year award? MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 12

The MLB Immaculate Grid answers for July 12 are out. Several White Sox players have emerged as recipients of the prestigious Rookie of the Year award, solidifying their places as rising stars in MLB world.

Let's take a closer look at the White Sox players who have received this esteemed honor, giving out the MLB Immaculate Grid answers for July 12 in the process:

Jose Abreu 2014 Ozzie Guillen 1985 Ron Kittle 1983 Tommie Agee 1966 Gary Peters 1963 Luis Aparicio 1956

Luis Aparicio (1956)

In 1953, at the age of 19, he signed with the Chicago White Sox and made his MLB debut in 1956.

During his rookie season, Aparicio's extraordinary speed and defensive prowess propelled him to the top of the league in stolen bases, assists and putouts. Consequently, he received the prestigious American League Rookie of the Year Award, recognizing his exceptional debut season.

Notably, Aparicio's win marked a historic milestone, as he became the first Latin American player to receive the esteemed accolade.

Gary Peters (1963)

Chicago White Sox signed Gary Peters as a free agent in 1956. After spending several years honing his skills and working his way up through the minor league system, Peters finally got his shot at the major leagues in 1963.

In his rookie season, Peters displayed remarkable consistency and skill, recording an impressive record of 19 wins and eight losses. This outstanding performance earned him the prestigious American League Rookie of the Year Award, recognizing his exceptional debut season.

Tommie Agee (1966)

In the 1964 season, Tommie Agee was traded to the Chicago White Sox from the Guardians. In 1966, Agee started playing as a center fielder and launched a powerful two-run home run in the team's season opener.

1n 1966, with a final batting average of .273, he solidified his place as one of the league's most promising rookies. Despite being technically in his fifth season in the major leagues, the outstanding player was eligible for the American League Rookie of the Year award. That was due to Major League Baseball's classification of a rookie, which took into account plate appearances and time on a major league roster.

While his offensive contributions were noteworthy, his defensive skills in the center field were equally exceptional. He was awarded the prestigious Gold Glove for his exceptional performance in the center field that year.

Ron Kittle (1983)

Ron Kittle made his major league debut on Sept. 2, 1982. Kittle's impact was immediate, as he hit 35 home runs in 100 games that season, earning him the American League Rookie of the Year award in 1983.

After leaving the White Sox in 1986, Kittle had stints with the New York Yankees, Cleveland Guardians, White Sox and Baltimore Orioles. He made a return to the Chicago White Sox in 1991 and marked the final chapter of his illustrious career in MLB.

Ozzie Guillen (1985)

Ozzie Guillen was signed as a free agent by the San Diego Padres in 1980, but he was traded to the Chicago White Sox in Dec. 1984.

In 1985, his first full MLB season with the team, Guillen was named the American League Rookie of the Year. Additionally, he received The Sporting News Rookie of the Year award.

Guillen's exceptional play extended beyond his offensive contributions. He also made a significant impact with his defensive skills, particularly as a rookie shortstop. In fact, Guillen became only the third rookie shortstop in MLB history to win a fielding title,

Jose Abreu (2014)

Abreu made his mark in the major leagues after signing a lucrative six-year contract with the Chicago White Sox in Oct. 2013.

He recorded his first major league hit on Mar. 31, 2014, against the Minnesota Twins. By the end of the season, Abreu had established a new club rookie record for home runs, hitting an impressive 36 long balls.

To cap off an extraordinary year, Abreu received unanimous recognition as the 2014 AL Rookie of the Year by the Baseball Writers' Association of America (BBWAA) on Nov. 10, 2014.

What is MLB Immaculate Grid?

MLB Immaculate Grid puts even the most ardent baseball enthusiasts to the test. The MLB Immaculate Grid comprises 3-by-3 grids, with each cell representing a distinct criterion intricately tied to the world of baseball.

Within the immersive MLB Immaculate Grid, you have nine attempts to populate the grid with accurate responses. In the MLB Immaculate Grid, every guess you make, regardless of its correctness, is counted as an attempt.

The ultimate objective of the MLB Immaculate Grid is to accurately pinpoint the identities of nine players who match the given criteria.

