Which Yankees players have also won MVP? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 2

Each day, MLB Immaculate Grid releases a new puzzle with the aim of delighting and stimulating baseball fans everywhere. Due to the fun and interactive nature of the exercise, it has not taken long for its popularity to soar.

The rules of the game are simple. The 3 x 3 Immaculate Grid comes with six clues. Users are to use these clues in order to populate the nine squares with names of relevant MLB players. While team names are usually used as hints, sometimes a statistical value is included instead.

On September 2, the Immaculate Grid asked users to name players who have won an AL MVP Award while wearing the pinstripes. Let's take a look at some of the top names.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

"Immaculate Grid 153. Retweet or reply with your score!" - Immaculate Grid

New York Yankees players who have won the MVP Award | MLB Immaculate Grid September 2

Anyone who had even a short interest in the 1980s New York Yankees remembers Don Mattingly. The player-turned-manager spent his entire 14-year career with the Bronx Bombers, and even clashed with former owner George Steinbrenner over his iconic moustache. Although Mattingly would win several Gold Gloves and Silver Sluggers during his time in New York, his first and only MVP honor came in 1985, when his 48 doubles and 145 RBIs led the league in both categories, while also registering 35 home runs alongside a .324 batting average.

When Alex Rodriguez arrived in New York in 2004, he had already won the AL MVP with the Texas Rangers a year earlier. Regardless, A-Rod picked up right where he left off. In 2005, his league-best 48 home runs coincides with 130 RBIs, and a slashline of .321/.421/.610. A-Rod would again win the 2007 MVP Award before retiring midway through the 2016 season.

The player who replaced A-Rod on the 2016 roster was none other than Aaron Judge. As you've probably heard by now, Judge hit 62 home runs and 131 RBIs last season. In addition to both figures leading the league in their respective categories, Judge also broke Roger Maris' 1961 single-season home run record, and was named his team's first captain since Derek Jeter.

Babe Ruth was the first Yankees player to ever win an MVP Award. 1923 was his first season with the Bronx Bombers since coming over from the Boston Red Sox. He led the league in runs, home runs, RBIs, walks, on-base percentage and total bases, winning his first and only MVP nod in the process.