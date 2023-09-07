Which Yankees players have played with the Mets? MLB Immaculate Grid answers September 7

The September 7 MLB Immaculate Grid has challenged fans to guess which players have represented both the New York Yankees and the New York Mets.

Despite the bitter rivalry between the two teams, there have been 155 players who have donned both uniforms.

The name that comes to mind first is Darryl Strawberry.

Strawberry joined the New York Mets in 1983. Throughout his eight-year tenure with the Mets, Strawberry boasted an impressive OPS of .878. He won a World Series with the Mets in 1986.

In 1995, the eight-time All-Star moved to the New York Yankees. He went on to win two more World Series with the Bronx Bombers.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 7: Which other Mets players have played with the Yankees?

Bobby Abreu

Bobby Abreu's career began with the Houston Astros in 1996, where he showcased his baseball skills early on.

Abreu was traded to the New York Yankees in 2007. He boasted an impressive OPS of .843 during his time with the Yankees. Abreu's accomplishments include two All-Star selections, a Gold Glove, and a Silver Slugger award.

Later in 2014, he joined the New York Mets.

Carlos Beltran

Nine-time All-Star Carlos Beltran also fits today's Immaculate Grid. He joined the New York Mets in 2005. Over his seven-year tenure with the Mets, Beltran maintained an OPS of .869.

The former Rookie of the Year moved to the New York Yankees in 2014. At the age of 40, he won the 2017 World Series with the Houston Astros.

Robin Ventura

With six Gold Glove awards and two All-Star selections to his name, Robin Ventura was a formidable presence on the field.

In 1999, Ventura joined the New York Mets. He hit 77 homers during his three-year stint. Ventura made the transition to the New York Yankees in 2002. Over his 230 matches with the Yankees, he maintained a solid batting average of .249.

Here are some other answers for today's Immaculate Grid:

Tim Locastro

Gary Sanchez

Brandon Drury

Robinson Cano

Rickey Henderson

Fans can visit the Baseball Reference website to find out more.