Which Yankees players have recorded .300+ AVG in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 19

Every day, MLB Immaculate Grid releases a new puzzle to test the knowledge of fans, young and old, everywhere. Since being introduced by Baseball Reference earlier this year, the game has enjoyed widespread popularity.

The 3 x 3 grid comes equipped with hints staggered along the x and y axes. While teams are usually used as clues, sometimes career achievements are used instead. It is up to users to populate the nine squares with names of MLB stars.

On August 19, the Immaculate Grid asked which New York Yankees players have hit .300 in a season. While several members of baseball's best-known team have hit that milestone, today we will be examining a few of the bigger names.

Which New York Yankees hitters have batted .300 or over in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid August 19

Aaron Judge is the most recent player to hit .300 in a season. Last year, the superslugger connected for 62 home runs, which smashed Roger Maris' single-season record of 61, set in 1961. In addition to making history, Judge hit .311, just 0.05 points behind Luis Arraez of the Minnesota Twins. Had he surpassed Arraez, Judge would have won the first NL Triple Crown in a decade.

"Aaron Judge is not in the New York Yankees' lineup for their regular season finale. He's currently .004 behind Luis Arraez for the AL batting title and a chance at the Triple Crown" - ESPN

Over his twenty years in MLB, Derek Jeter played exclusively for the Yankees. In that time, the shortstop hit over .300 in twelve seasons. Jeter's time in New York is remembered for his strong play at shortstop, which won the 2022 Hall of Fame inductee five Gold Gloves.

Babe Ruth's .349 career batting average places him first on the all-time New York Yankees leaderboard. During his heyday in the 1920s, The Bambino was unstoppable. In 1924, one year after winning the MVP Award, Ruth won the AL batting title after posting a whopping .378 figure.

"#10 all-time career Batting Average. Babe Ruth - .342" - OldTimeHardball

In his rookie season of 2005, Robinson Cano hit .297 with 14 home runs and an OPS of .778. The following season, the young Dominican would post a .342 batting average, winning both a Gold Glove, and a Silver Slugger. A .309 hitter during his nine seasons with the Yankees, Cano would encounter issues after joining the New York Mets later in his career. Cano was suspended for the entire 2021 season on account of steroid use.