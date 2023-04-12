The Chicago White Sox fell to their second defeat at the hands of the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night after a costly error by infielder Hanser Alberto. In a tight game between the two teams, the final score was decided late in the tenth innings when the Twins managed to score a run after some shoddy defensive play from the White Sox.

The White Sox headed into the game with a 5-6 record, sitting in third place on the AL Central table. They had just lost their first game to the Twins and were looking to make up for it with a much-needed victory. However, things didn't go according to plan after a couple of late defensive errors by Hanser Alberto cost them the game. Fans were not happy with the result and pinned the blame on Alberto in typically ruthless fashion.

The Twins were at bat in the bottom of the tenth innings after Luis Robert Jr. hit a solo home run for the White Sox to tie the game at 3-3. The game was there to be won at the last moment. Michael Taylor was at bat for the Twins and bunted a Jesse Scholtens pitch to go for the win. In what was supposed to be a simple defensive play, Hanser Alberto bottled his throw to first base which resulted in a victory for the Minnesota Twins.

White Sox fans were quick to react on Twitter to share their thoughts on Alberto's sloppy defensive play. "We riot if we see Alberto on the field tomorrow," tweeted one fan. "Send Hanser to the moon," added another.

White Sox fans call for Hanser Alberto to be dropped after mistake against the Twins

Chicago White Sox fans were quick to pile on to Hanser Alberto for his costly error against the Minnesota Twins. MLB fans are known for their ruthlessness to turn on a player who doesn't perform in high-pressure situations. It adds extra pressure on players to avoid mistakes that can cost their team the game.

Alberto had had a decent game until that moment and it is unfair to condemn him for a single mistake. At the same time, it cost them the game, which is why the fans' anger is understandable. Only time will tell whether Hanser Alberto is dropped or not, but he will surely be eager to make up for his mistake in their next game against the Twins.

