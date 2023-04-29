Who are the 'Astros Mean Girls', and what did they do? Belligerent pair's behavior at Minute Maid Park draws criticism

Who are the Astros "Mean Girls?" Over the last six seasons, Houston Astros fans have had a lot to be happy about. However, a recent trip to Minute Maid Park in Houston for one fan turned out to be one of the most humiliating experiences of her life.
Jackie La Bonita, a TikTok user and Astros fan, got caught up in one of the most widely viewed moments of fan drama this season. During the Astros' game against the Texas Rangers at Minute Maid Park on Apr. 15, La Bonita set up her camera to capture herself enjoying the ambience at Minute Maid Park in downtown Houston.
It wasn't long before a pair of female fans a few rows behind whipped out their phones and began recording La Bonita. One of the "Mean Girls" in question even, rather rudely, shouted "lame!" at La Bonita.
La Bonita captured the condescending behavior on her TikTok clip, titling the post:
"Watch my confidence disappear after these random girls make fun of me for taking pics."
The video of the Houston Astros fans soon went viral, garnering over 43 million views around the world on TikTok. Comments soon began to flood in, comparing the cackling pair to protagonist Regina George (played by Rachel McAdams) in the hugely famous 2004 movie "Mean Girls."
Here's the video:
Although the Houston Astros lost 6-2 to the Texas Rangers by a score of 6-2, the viral video grabbed eyeballs, sparking outrage. While the 'mean' girls undoubtedly thought that they were being funny, their perceived humor fell on about 40 million deaf ears.
Eventually, the two women were identified, but internet users shared several, contradictory pieces of information pertaining to the the women's jobs and personal connections.
Both have since come forward and apologized for their demeaning behavior towards La Bonita during the Astros game on April 15.
"2 Houston women apologize for bullying a TikTok influencer at an Astros game that sparked outrage" - Houston Chronicle
Houston Astros "Mean Girls" episode is latest in crazy season of fan engagement
Despite not even being one month into the season, there have been a few unsavory fan episodes already.
There was a food fight at a Philadelphia Phillies game and an outfield bleachers brawl at a Chicago White Sox game. Although this strange episode seems to be resolved, we are likely to see a lot more zany activity from fans in 2023.