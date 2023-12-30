Chicago White Sox fans were not impressed with their front office after they announced the signing of pitcher Chris Flexen to round out their starting rotation for the next MLB season. The 29-year-old righty signed a one-year, $1.75 million contract with the White Sox after spending last season with the Colorado Rockies and becoming a free agent in the winter. Chicago fans were not excited about the move, as they were hoping for a more promising signing, and made it clear over social media.

Chris Flexen was selected by the New York Mets in the 2012 MLB draft and went on to make his major league debut for them in 2017, after spending five years in the minors. After an injury in 2018 that derailed his career, he was non-tendered by the Mets in 2019 and moved to the Koren Baseball Organization, signing with reigning chapions Doosan Bears. After a year, he returned to the MLB, signing with the Seattle Mariners for two years and then joining The Rockies in 2023.

Flexen signed a one-year contract with the Rockies ahead of the 2023 season and made 16 starts for them, going 2-8 with a 6.86 ERA and 45 strikeouts in just over 60 innings. The White Sox will have to free up a spot in their 40-man roster for him, as they give him a chance to compete for the starting rotation in the midst of their rebuild. However, their fans expected a player with more potential from the front office and made it clear on social media:

"Who are these bums we keep signing?," wrote one fan on Twitter. "Hot garbage," added another.

Will Chris Flexen make the White Sox starting rotation next year?

While veteran pitcher Chris Flexen has spent six seasons in the MLB, the Chicago White Sox will first evaluate their progress during preseason before they make any big decisions. However, their current position looks like they are willing to take a chance on Flexen as part of their starting rotation.

If he does make it, the White Sox rotation heading into the 2024 season will include Flexen, Dylan Cease, Michael Kopech and Touki Toussaint.

