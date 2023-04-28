Who was Dick Groat's wife, Barbara Womble? A glimpse into the married life of recently deceased Pirates great

On April 27, the baseball world came together to mourn the loss of Dick Groat, who will always be remembered as one of the most multi-talented athletes in sports history.

Groat was born in November 1930 in the Pittsburgh suburb of Wilkinsburg, Pennsylvania. He attended Duke University in North Carolina, where he excelled in both baseball and basketball.

Eventually, Dick Groat decided to choose the baseball path, and when he came of age in 1952, several MLB teams were very interested in acquiring the young shortstop.

"Rest in peace, Dick Groat." - Pittsburgh Pirates history

Although the New York Yankees showed strong interest, Groat eventually decided to sign a $35,000 contract with the Pittsburgh Pirates, his hometown team. The deal also included a lucrative $25,000 signing bonus for the 21 year old.

1952 was also the year that Groat made his NBA debut for the Fort Wayne Pistons, but decided to join the US Army mere months afterwards. Groat would eventually lead Fort Belvoir to championships in basketball and baseball.

Dick Groat returned to the Pittsburgh Pirates for the 1955 season, where he continued to prove to be a valuable asset for his team. In 1960, Groat hit .325, a league-best batting average, alongside 26 doubles and 50 RBIs to capture the NL MVP Award as well as the first Pirates World Series in franchise history that year.

1952 was a momentous year for Groat, in addition to making debuts in both the NBA and MLB, Groat married the love of his life, Barbara Womble.

Womble was a New York City-based model whom Dick had met while playing in the Big Apple a year prior. The pair would go on to have three daughters until her death from lung cancer in 1990.

Dejan Kovacevic @Dejan_Kovacevic Dick Groat: There’s a 0.00% chance organized sport will ever see his like again. National League MVP. Twice a World Series champ. Batting champ. Played hoops in the NBA, at Duke. Created Champions Lake golf course. Called Pitt hoops. Genuinely good man. A life beyond belief. RIP. Dick Groat: There’s a 0.00% chance organized sport will ever see his like again. National League MVP. Twice a World Series champ. Batting champ. Played hoops in the NBA, at Duke. Created Champions Lake golf course. Called Pitt hoops. Genuinely good man. A life beyond belief. RIP. https://t.co/zlCvNeAnn5

"Dick Groat: There’s a 0.00% chance organized sport will ever see his like again. National League MVP. Twice a World Series champ. Batting champ. Played hoops in the NBA, at Duke. Created Champions Lake golf course. Called Pitt hoops. Genuinely good man. A life beyond belief. RIP." - Dejan

Groat was truly a titan of his time. The eight-time MLB All-Star went on to lead the St. Louis Cardinals to victory in the 1964 season before retiring with 39 home runs, 706 RBIs, and a career average of .286/.330/.366.

Dick Groat's personal life shows that he was a family man

In addition to two of his three daughters, Groat is survived by 11 grandchildren. Although Groat outlived his beloved wife Barbara by over three decades, his commitment to his family as well as the game will not be easily forgotten.

