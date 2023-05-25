Who is Josefrailin Alcantara? Ex-Cubs prospect wanted for fatal shooting of man in Dominican Republic

A former Chicago Cubs prospect by the name of Josefrailin Alcantara is wanted in the fatal shooting of a man in the Dominican Republic. The outfield prospect is just 18. He was accused of shooting and killing his friend due to a dispute over more than $2,700, based on police reports.

The law enforcement in the Dominican Republic have been unable to locate the Josefrailin Alcantara since May 19. During the dispute, the former prospect was shot in the hand and treated medically. After that, he seems to have vanished.

Héctor Gómez @hgomez27



The The Dominican National Police is looking for Cubs prospect Josefrailin Alcántara, accused of shooting Darwin Díaz Valerio to death last Friday.The #Cubs signed Alcántara in January 2022 with a $500,000 bonus, the fourth-highest among the 30 international players the… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… The Dominican National Police is looking for Cubs prospect Josefrailin Alcántara, accused of shooting Darwin Díaz Valerio to death last Friday.The #Cubs signed Alcántara in January 2022 with a $500,000 bonus, the fourth-highest among the 30 international players the… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/Rd2yUFoyBW

Alcantara had struggled in the minors to the tune of a sub-.200 batting average and two home runs. He had been suspended prior to this incident due to a violation of team rules but has naturally been released since then.

Josefrailin Alcantara still at large following murder

Julian Green, a senior VP of communications for the team, said via Fox News:

"We were made aware of a death investigation involving one of our former minor-league players, who was away from the team due to a suspension and has been subsequently released following notification by authorities in the Dominican Republic. We cannot provide further comment until we have additional details."

The Cubs released Josefrailin Alcantara following the murder

Ex-Cub Josefrailin Alcantara's cousin, Diego Anibal Rodriguez Martinez, was reportedly with the outfielder when the incident occurred. He was arrested on Wednesday, though the search for his cousin is still on.

Despite the same last name, he appears to have no connection to Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara.

