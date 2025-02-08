"Who needs Roki Sasaki when you got Connor Joe" - Fans react as Padres look to add 32-year-old former first-rounder

Fans reacted as the San Diego Padres, who have been mostly inactive this offseason, did business this week by reportedly signing Connor Joe, who was picked in the first round of the 2014 MLB draft.

Joe, 32, played the 2024 season with the Pittsburgh Pirates, slashing .228/.320/.368 with nine home runs and 36 RBI. The Pirates non-tendered him after the season, making him a free agent. As per sources of MLB.com, Joe and the Padres are close to inking a deal.

Following the development, netizens reacted to the reported signing.

"Who needs Sasaki when you got Joe," one fan commented.

"I'm sure this happened because Tommy Pham said no," another wrote, pointing to a deal made by Tommy Pham with the Pirates.

"I'm glad. He's a San Diegan with a wonderful story. His family always shows up to Petco when he'd play against us. Happy to see him on our side," one fan wrote.

Some were optimistic about the signing:

"He will be an all star book it," one fan added.

"He’s going to look great in those Padres jerseys," another added.

"I'll say he hits 25 home runs this year," another posted.

Connor Joe's potential fit with Padres

If the deal between Connor Joe and the Padres goes through, the versatile player could become another option to play left field following the departure of Jurickson Profar this offseason. Profar signed a three-year, $42 million, deal with the Atlanta Braves, a couple of weeks back.

The Padres run thin on outfielders with Jackson Merrill playing in center and Fernando Tatis Jr. in the right field. Tirso Ornelas and Brandon Lockridge are the other two options but are untested.

With the Pirates in 2023 and 2024, Joe played first base and in the corner outfield spots. His career batting line is .242/.337/.391, 35 HR, 141 RBI, and 97 OPS+ in 438 games.

Apart from potentially bringing on Connor Joe, the Padres also re-signed catcher Elias Diaz on a one-year deal.

Ownership disputes and keeping the payroll low were some reasons why the Padres haven't been active this offseason. Meanwhile, they are reportedly looking to trade Dylan Cease, Michael King and Jake Cronenworth as well.

