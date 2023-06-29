Who is Randy Arozarena's sibling, Raiko Arozarena? A glimpse into family life of Tampa Bay Rays star

Raiko Arozarena, 26, is a Cuban footballer who specializes as a goalkeeper. He currently represents the USL Championship club Tampa Bay Rowdies and is also a member of the Cuban national team.

Randy Arozarena, the older brother of Raiko Arozarena, is a professional outfielder in baseball who is currently part of the Tampa Bay Rays.

Randy Arozarena has had an outstanding season with the Rays. Alongside his impressive stats of 14 home runs, 54 RBIs, and a .289 batting average, his .403 on-base percentage stands as the highest among all players in MLB.

Following a brief stint in baseball, Raiko Arozarena made the decision to pursue a career as a goalkeeper, drawing inspiration from his father. He embarked on his journey by joining the local club Pinar del Río, diverging from his brother Randy Arozarena's chosen path in baseball.

In April 2021, Arozarena officially joined the Rowdies and has remained under contract with the team ever since. He made his debut on October 20, 2021.

Additionally, Arozarena had a stint with Forward Madison FC, a team based in Madison, Wisconsin, during the 2022 season. He was loaned to Madison and participated in 16 games before rejoining Tampa Bay at the end of the season.

On May 8, 2022, Raico Arozarena shared a picture of his family on Instagram, where Randy Arozarena was also present.

A notable contrast between the two athletes lies in their citizenship. Although both were born in Cuba, Randy acquired Mexican citizenship in 2022, allowing him to represent Mexico in the World Baseball Classic. On the other hand, Raiko made his debut for Cuba's national team in 2022 during friendly matches against the Dominican Republic.

Raiko Arozarena’s impressive performance in Cuba’s first Gold Cup group stage match against Guatemala

During Cuba's first Gold Cup group stage match against Guatemala, Raiko Arozarena showcased his goalkeeping skills as he faced 17 shots, with seven of them on target.

Despite the challenging opposition, he conceded only one goal. Arozarena's notable saves included a crucial stop on a penalty kick and an impressive outstretched save on a header, which played a significant role in keeping Cuba in the game.

Although Cuba suffered a 1-0 loss, Arozarena's courageous performance garnered attention, highlighting his impact on the international stage.

