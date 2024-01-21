"Who wouldn't want Josh Hader on the team?" - Former Mets pitcher Trevor May waxes lyrical of Astros' record-breaking signing

Josh Hader agreed to a five-year deal with the Houston Astros worth $95 million, which is the highest contract ever given to a relief pitcher, on Friday. Retired pitcher Trevor May is excited about Hader's journey with the Astros, praising him on MLB Network Radio's "Hot Stove."

"I don't know who wouldn't want Josh Hader on the team?... Hader, track record-wise, he's the most dominant closer," May said "Over the last five years, made five straight All-Star teams."

May also mentioned another Astros reliever, Ryan Pressly, who he thinks will make a great pair with Hader in Houston's bullpen.

“Pressly is like one of the captains of the team, he's the anchor of the bullpen … assuming Pressly is going to have to throw earlier in games," May said. "So, I'm interested to see how that plays out.”

Hader had been waiting for a suitable offer as a free agent since he turned down a $20.3 million offer from the San Diego Padres. Although several teams were vying for his signature, the Astros were able to convince him to join their team.

Hader has an impressive track record that makes him a great addition to any team vying for the pennant. In 2023, he played in 61 games for the Padres, finishing 52 of them while saving 33 times. He had a 1.28 ERA in 56.1 innings with 85 strikeouts.

Furthermore, Hader has struck out 648 batters in just 388.2 innings, maintaining a 2.50 ERA in clutch situations throughout his seven-year career. This season will mark his debut in the American League with one of the league's most dominant teams, the Astros.

Can Josh Hader lead the Astros to win their crown back?

The Houston Astros already have a lineup full of stars, including Jose Altuve, Yordan Alvarez, Alex Bregman and Jose Abreu leading the offense, while Justin Verlander will lead the rotation with the support of Flamber Valdez and Cristian Javier in 2024.

Their goal for the offseason is to reclaim their world champions title. The Astros have been relatively quiet for weeks. Josh Hader was their first major signing of the offseason, and the Astros are expected to continue pursuing more talent.

Hader is expected to lead the Astros in late-inning situations, particularly in postseason games. With Hader bolstering the Astros' bullpen, their chances of success in October have been further solidified.

