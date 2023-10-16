Who will win the 2023 World Series? Current betting odds explored, with Astros remaining favorites to defend crown

After beating the reigning World Series champion Houston Astros in Game 1 of the American League Championship Series, the Texas Rangers are now one of the two betting favorites to win the World Series.

The Philadelphia Phillies, who play the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series on Monday night, are tied for first in the betting odds with the Texas Rangers.

Baseball's biggest stage, the World Series, is where the best players shine. With the MLB postseason currently underway, we can check the updated MLB odds for the World Series MVP. Former World Series favorites, the Atlanta Braves, have been eliminated. Players from other teams have climbed the World Series MVP odds board.

We'll watch which guys improve and decline as the AL and NL Championship Series go on. The odds will get tighter if Houston wins Game 2, so if you're optimistic about the Astros despite their loss in Game 1, now would be the time to target one of their guys.

And while they would undoubtedly become longer if they suffered a second consecutive defeat, it would be a big hole for the Astros to climb out of as the series moves to Arlington. Bryce Harper is currently the betting favorite, and the NLCS for Philadelphia begins Monday night against the Diamondbacks.

Like always, Mattress Mack places his World Series wager on the Astros.

"Mattress Mack on Astros (+300) being World Series favorites. 'I think that +450 I got last night was pretty good'" - br_betting

World Series odds favor the Phillies and the Astros

On this NLCS, no wagers have been placed yet. But before Game 1 of the National League Championship Series, you may wager on Philadelphia to win the World Series at +200 or 2/1 at the top online bookmakers if you prefer the Phillies and don't want to lay a big wager.

This season, the Astros' bullpen's ERA was the sixth-best (3.56), while the Rangers' was the 24th (4.77). These teams, who competed in the same division, had similar records. The bullpens frequently determine these close games when two teams are so evenly matched.

World Series odds are at play now.

"A DraftKings bettor placed a $1,000 wager on the Diamondbacks to win the World Series early in the season. The odds: 130-to-1. The potential payout: $130,000" - Kyle_Odegard

The odds for the World Series MVP have dropped from Corey Seager to Yordan Alvarez following the first game of the ALCS, and Kyle Tucker is now available at odds of almost 30/1. Jordan Montgomery and the Rangers bullpen shut down the Astros offense, but the series is far from done, and their performances don't count for this particular award.