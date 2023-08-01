Why did Aaron Boone use Domingo German as a relief pitcher vs Rays? Yankees manager opens up about the criticized move

Aaron Boone's decision to play Domingo German from the bullpen in the game against the Tampa Bay Rays came under a lot of fire. The starter was initially supposed to miss out due to a sustained injury but clearance from doctors allowed him to play.

Jhony Brito was called up by Aaron Boone to replace German after he complained of discomfort in his right armpit, his pitching arm. The Yankees starter was scratched merely three hours before the game.

However, as the game unfolded and the top of the fifth innings began, Boone could be seen bringing German who was warming up in the bullpen. He went through five scoreless innings in relief giving away just two hits and striking out four opposition batters.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Much of the damage had already been done as Brito starting off the game earned five runs on four homers conceded. The Yankees offence again underperformed with only Jake Bauers scoring a solo dinger. The game ended 5-1 for the Rays, putting German's efforts to vain.

Explaining the decision, manager Aaron Boone explained the lack of availability of warm up time as the reason for not starting Domingo German despite being declared fit by the doctors.

“We just didn’t feel like we could risk sending him out there and then if we had to pull the plug in the first inning or something, [it would] put us in a tough situation,” Boone said.

YES Network @YESNetwork Aaron Boone explains the decision process behind Domingo Germán appearing in relief against the Rays. pic.twitter.com/V3R43kNPaw

Questions on Aaron Boone's decision to bring on Domingo German in a losing effort

With the game already lost as the Rays had a 5-1 lead, everyone in the media questioned whether bringing on German to close out the game was a wise decision. Aaron Boone could have easily rested him for the day and named him as a starter in a different game.

Now the Yankees have to rally back to win the series against their series opponents who they trail in the AL Wild Card race.