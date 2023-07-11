Why did Adley Rutschman switch hit during the Home Run Derby? Orioles All-Star dazzles with impressive display

Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman added a little razzle-dazzle to his Home Run Derby debut in Seattle on Monday.

After the regulation portion of his first-round matchup, Rutschman switched from hitting left handed to hitting righty. The lowest-seeded slugger in the eight-man field, Rutschman was receiving pitches from his father, Randy, who he had discussed the switch-hitting strategy with prior to the derby.

Playmaker @playmaker Adley switch hitting in the Derby was absolutely amazing Adley switch hitting in the Derby was absolutely amazing 🔥https://t.co/qItyM3p7R6

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Rutschman hit 20 left-handed home runs during the regulation portion, before hitting seven more right-handed homers on eight swings in his 30-second bonus round.

Sadly, Rutschman did not hit two 440-foot homers during regulation, meaning he did not receive an added 30-second bonus to give him a full minute of added swings.

The time difference made all the difference as he faced off against the derby's No. 1 seed, Luis Robert Jr. of the Chicago White Sox.

Robert, who clubbed multiple homers 440 feet or further — one homer went 470 feet — used his added bonus time to down Adley Rutschman 28-27 with several seconds to spare.

However, by pulling off the switch-hitting homer display, Rutschman etched himself into derby lore despite his early exit.

Adley Rutschman leading Orioles to best season in years

Adley Rutschman #35 of the Baltimore Orioles is introduced prior to the start of the T-Mobile Home Run Derby at T-Mobile Park on July 10, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.

Rutschman is having a tremendous campaign in his second major league season, quickly becoming the figurehead of a resurgent Orioles franchise.

The top overall pick of the 2019 MLB Draft is hitting .273 with 12 home runs and 39 RBIs as Baltimore is hot on the heels of the American League East-leading Tampa Bay Rays with a 54-35 record.

The Orioles have not had a winning season since the team's last playoff appearance in 2016.

Poll : 0 votes