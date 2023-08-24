Why was Alek Manoah optioned to Triple-A? New details emerge amid Blue Jays star's disastrous season

The 2023 season has been one to forget for Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Alek Manoah, as the 25-year-old is set to join Triple-A Buffalo. The club is hoping that by Manoah spending time with the Buffalo Bisons, he will be able to be built back and be able to provide the team with pitching depth.

According to industry sources, Alek Manoah has been battling a variety of injuries that have kept him off the pitching mound for roughly two weeks. The 2022 All-Star has been struggling through quad and back soreness, which led to further testing. After examination, the testing did not reveal any major structural issues, which is why he will begin his road back to the MLB with Triple-A Buffalo.

The 2022 Cy Young finalist last appeared in the MLB on August 10th against the Cleveland Guardians. After giving up four runs in four innings, Manoah was optioned to Triple-A. He remained in Toronto to undergo medical exams as there was speculation that he could have been placed on the IL.

Now, it appears that Alek Manoah is healthy enough to begin working his way back to the majors. While the Toronto Blue Jays' pitching rotation has been performing at a high level, if Manoah can rediscover his form, he could provide the club with elite pitching depth as they push for the postseason.

Entering Thursday's action, the Toronto Blue Jays sit one game behind the Seattle Mariners for the final American League Wild Card spot. If Manoah can pitch anywhere near the level he did in 2022, it could be a massive boost for the club.

A closer look at Alek Manoah's breakout 2022 season

Last season, the Toronto Blue Jays starter enjoyed a true breakout, finishing third in American League Cy Young voting, sitting behind only Dylan Cease and eventual winner Justin Verlander. At 24 years old, Manoah posted a 16-7 record with a dazzling 2.24 ERA and 180 strikeouts, earning the first All-Star selection of his career.

He has been a far cry from those numbers this season. Through 87.1 innings this year, Manoah has posted a 3-9 record with a dreadful 5.87 ERA and 79 strikeouts. While the 2023 season may simply be an off-year, he has a long way to go before he returns to relevancy.