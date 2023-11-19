Why Astros must sign Jordan Hicks in MLB Free Agency

As the Houston Astros go through a rebuilding phase, depth in the bullpen is something that hurts the 2022 World Series winners. Moreover, the starting pitching misfired except for a few, and the relief pitching was abysmal.

The Texas Rangers took advantage of Houston's pen shortage as they blasted most of the runs during the second phase of the game in the 2023 ALCS.

One name linked to a move to Houston this offseason is ace reliever Jordan Hicks of the Toronto Blue Jays. The Stros may be grooming him to replace Pressly, who has a 2024 contractual term with a 2025 mutual option. That option would be worth $14 million in the event of a $2 million buyout.

Top 3 reasons why the Houston Astros should sign Jordan Hicks

#1 Inconcistency in relief pitching

The Houston Astros had some serious troubles with relief pitching in the 2023 postseason. They defeated the Twins in the ALDS, but the ALCS called for a hard-hitting Rangers unit that effectively exploited the weak performances by the Stros receivers.

Hector Neris may have suffered the only big loss when he exercised his contract's option to test free agency.

However, Dusty Baker's bullpen, which he used to lead the Astros to the AL Championship Series in 2023, is still in place and Joe Espada will look to bolster the roster by adding an arm like Jordan Hicks to increase the depth and reliability of Houston bullpen.

#2 Good K/9 rate and save percentage

This season, he emerged as baseball's hardest thrower and posted a career-best 11.1 K/9 rate with 13 holds and 12 saves for St. Louis and Toronto. He appeared poised to lead a bullpen once more. 27-year-old Jordan Hicks is an extraordinarily young free agent.

With his alluring triple-digit heat, outstanding ground-ball rates, and batted-ball stats, he should be able to secure the second-largest relief contract (only behind Josh Hader) this offseason.

"Jordan Hicks brings the heat to strikeout the side in the 8th" - Sportsnet

#3 Contract Value

Hicks is currently a free agent after opting out of his short stint at the Rogers Center with the Blue Jays. His projected valuation is somewhere around $6.5 million over two years, according to spotrac.com.

"8 names I'm guessing to keep an eye on as #Astros FA targets this offseason given payroll constraints: SP/RP: Seth Lugo or Michael Lorenzen. RP: Aroldis Chapman and Jordan Hicks. BENCH: Seth Brown or Jayson Heyward. C: Martin Maldonado or Yasmani Grandal" - ericpgirard

Houston allowed Hector Neris to test free agency this offseason, thereby saving $8.5 million in the process. So, its only natural to invest that sum to seal the exploits of a young, better, and more skilled relief pitcher.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.