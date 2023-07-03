Why were Chris Flexen and Trevor Gott traded to Mets? Former Mariners pitchers sent to National League team in need

The New York Mets are determined to right the ship after their disappointing first half of the 2023 regular season. Today the club finalized a trade with the Seattle Mariners, acquiring both Trevor Gott and Chris Flexen in the deal, sending Zach Muckenhirn the other way.

While the Mets' main priority was securing Trevor Gott, as part of the deal, they had to take on Chris Flexen's contract. Gott is seen as a low-cost addition to New York's bullpen, whereas Flexen is set to be designated for assignment by his new club, which could lead to his release.

Andy Martino @martinonyc



sny.tv/articles/josh-… This is an example of taking on someone’s unwanted salary to add bullpen (Gott) and not feeling the need to keep the player. I recently wrote about this general strategy. This is an example of taking on someone’s unwanted salary to add bullpen (Gott) and not feeling the need to keep the player. I recently wrote about this general strategy.sny.tv/articles/josh-…

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"This is an example of taking on someone’s unwanted salary to add bullpen (Gott) and not feeling the need to keep the player. I recently wrote about this general strategy." - @martinonyc

So far this season with the Seattle Mariners, Trevor Gott has not exactly been setting the world on fire. Through 29.0 innings this season, the veteran relief pitcher has produced a 4.03 ERA with an 0-3 record and 32 strikeouts.

That being said, the New York Mets have needed as much help as they can get, which is why Gott could be seen as an interesting low-cost buy from the Seattle Mariners. New York has fallen well below their pre-season expectations, posting a 38-46 record through 84 games this season, with their pitching staff sitting 22nd in the MLB with a collective team ERA of 4.50.

"David Cone Q&A: Former pitcher discusses his experience playing for Buck Showalter, Mets' pitching problems" by @AbbeyMastracco for @NYDNSports: The Daily News talked to David Cone to get his... https://buff.ly/3JIeS2C #Mets" - @NYBBWAA

While the acquisition of Trevor Gott and Chris Flexen could be seen as relatively minor, it does show that the team has not yet given up on the season and could potentially be active prior to the MLB Trade Deadline.

The New York Mets may be one of the most interesting teams at the MLB Trade Deadline

New York finds itself in a curious position as the August 1st trade deadline slowly approaches. While they currently find themselves 18.5 games behind the Atlanta Braves for the division title, there is plenty of time left in the season to turn things around. This has led to many believing that they could be buyers at the deadline.

However, if owner Steve Cohen and GM Billy Eppler decide to be sellers, they will have plenty of valuable assets at their disposal. Notable superstars such as Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer could be some of the most prized deadline targets if they are made available.

Poll : Will the New York Mets be buyers or sellers at the trade deadline? Buyers Sellers 0 votes