Why were Dairon Blanco and Matt Quatraro ejected vs Phillies? Royals outfielder and manager tossed in the 9th inning

Dairon Blanco and Matt Quatraro of the Kansas City Royals were ejected in the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at the Citizens Bank Park on the road. The game ended 9-6 in favor of the home side as they leveled the series heading into the decider.

The incident in question occurred at the fag end of the game. In the top of the ninth innings, with right fielder Dairon Blanco on the plate, Craig Kimbrel was on the mound for the Phillies. MJ Melendez had drawn a leadoff walk before Drew Waters completed a fielder's choice single with Melendez out at second.

This brought Blanco to the plate. Earlier in the game, he had hit an RBI single to drive in Waters before scoring himself in the same four-run innings that gave Kansas City a sizeable lead. They led 6-3 before homers by Bryce Harper and Trea Turner took the lead away from them.

In the top of the ninth, on a one-out full count situation, Blanco chose to not swing on a 94 mph fastball that seemed to dip just beneath the strike zone. The Royals outfielder showed his frustration at the umpire Ben May. After a few words exchanged, the 30-year-old was ejected from the game.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia Royals right fielder Dairon Blanco and manager Matt Quatraro were both ejected after this strike three call in the ninth inning pic.twitter.com/5QOs40MpYk

Later, Blanco's manager Matt Quatraro came out with his own set of arguments. The incident was about to slip before May decided to toss him from the game as well. Quatraro continued with his verbal jabs even after being asked to leave.

Dairon Blanco and Matt Quatraro's expulsion was partly due to Royals' frustration

The current state of things in the Kansas City Royals organization isn't the best. They have the second-worst record in the league with 36-76 and .321 PCT, just behind the Oakland Athletics. KC have blown plenty of leads like the one in the game against the Phillies. This may have reached a boiling point as things got heated with Dairon Blanco and Matt Quatraro.