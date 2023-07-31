Why Did Bubba Harkins sue the Angels? Examining events of 2020 involving Billy Eppler that led to settlement

On July 30, a former MLB clubhouse manager Bubba Harkins reached a classified pre-trial agreement, ending a three-year legal saga. Last February, a court reversed their initial decision to dismiss Harkins' lawsuit against the Los Angeles Angels.

The former Angels visiting clubhouse manager was fired in 2020 for allegedly supplying a blend of adhesive substances to visiting pitchers. These substances, although banned by MLB, are thought to give pitchers a better grip on the ball, which enhances command and velocity.

Upon his operation being exposed, Harkins was promptly fired by then-Angels GM Billy Eppler. Soon there after, Harkins commenced legal proceedings against both the league and the team for wrongful dismissal.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"From Bubba Harkins’ notes about his phone call with Justin Verlander in March -" - Chandler Rome

One of Harkins' lawyers, Daniel Rasmussen, indicated to the press that the MLB and the Los Angeles Angels had reached a settlement with Harkins. However, due to a non-disclosure agreement that underpins the settlement, details are not public knowledge.

Judge Melissa McCormick dismissed the Angels and the MLB's last calls for the suit to be dismissed on June 23, clearing the way for trial. According to most interior sources, this agreement between the two parties was reached just hours before the case was meant to go to trial.

The GM of the Angels from 2015 until 2020, Eppler was responsible for acquiring players like Justin Upton, Anthony Rendon, and Shohei Ohtani. He was fired from the team mere months after the Bubba Harkins scandal broke, after the Angels failed to make the postseason for the fifth straight season. In late 2021, the New York Mets brought him on as their general manager, a position that the 47-year old still occupies.

"Los Angeles #Angels have fired longtime visiting clubhouse manager Brian “Bubba” Harkins for allegedly aiding opposing pitchers in obtaining illegal substances to put on baseballs, according to sources" - 3 Point Conversion

With MLB commissioner Rob Manfred's office cracking down on foreign substances, the Bubba Harkins case has never been more germaine. Ironically, the two pitchers who have born the brunt of a pair of ten games suspensions are Max Scherzer and Drew Smith, both of whom played for Eppler's Mets when they received their suspensions.

Bubba Harkins likely was not the only bad actor of his kind

In the successive legal proceedings, it became very clear that Bubba Harkins was indeed acting in poor faith, blatantantly and knowingly breaking the league's rules. However, many believe that the sticky stuff is still rampant around the league, meaning that there are likely more shadowy characters just like him still around.