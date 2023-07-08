Why is Emmanuel Clase missing All-Star Game? Guardians standout stays home with expecting girlfriend

Cleveland Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase received his second consecutive All-Star Game invitation. This season, Clase leads the league in games pitched (43), games finished (35), and saves (25).

Unfortunately, he won't be attending this year's All-Star festivities. He will stay home with his girlfriend as the couple are expecting a child.

Tom Withers @twithersAP Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase will not pitch in the All-Star Game next week.

He’s an expectant father. Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase will not pitch in the All-Star Game next week.He’s an expectant father.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In Clase's place will be Los Angeles Angels closer Carlos Estevez. This is his first time being selected to an All-Star Game, and he is more deserving of the honor. Estevez has a 1.85 ERA with 21 saves on 42 strikeouts.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Carlos Estévez and Geraldo Perdomo are the latest All-Star team additions, replacing Emmanuel Clase and Dansby Swanson Carlos Estévez and Geraldo Perdomo are the latest All-Star team additions, replacing Emmanuel Clase and Dansby Swanson https://t.co/6bLBcEy5PM

Estevez is having a career year after signing with the Los Angeles Angels in the offseason. He was never able to get this many saves when he was a member of the Colorado Rockies.

While it is unfortunate that fans will not see Emmanuel Clase in the All-Star Game, he has more important things to attend to. Carlos Estevez is more than a worthy replacement player.

Emmanuel Clase has become one of the best closers in MLB

Kansas City Royals v Cleveland Guardians

Emmanuel Clase has been dominant over the last few seasons. He doesn't get the hype he deserves as he plays for the Cleveland Guardians in the lowly American League Central division.

Despite not being on the best team, Clase still gets the job done. He, Camilo Doval, Alexis Diaz, and Jordan Romano all have 25 saves. His 41.2 innings of work is second-most among other closers.

There is no doubt how much he means to the Guardians. Clase is part of the reason Cleveland has made up the ground after a rocky start to the season. They have reeled in the Minnesota Twins as they sit just a half-game back with a 44-44 record. They will look to keep up this momentum and overtake Minnesota after the All-Star break.

Poll : 0 votes