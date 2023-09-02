Why was Gleyber Torres scratched from lineup? Yankees slugger pulled from roster at last minute before game vs Astros

New York Yankees slugger Gleyber Torres was a last-minute scratch for Friday's matchup with the Houston Astros. It is being reported that he is dealing with a back issue.

Torres was slated to start at second base and bat third. Now, prospect Oswald Peraza will start at second and hit ninth in the batting order.

This is a tough break for Torres, who has been on a tear as of late. In his last five games, he hit 6-18 with three home runs, four RBIs, five runs, and three walks.

He has been a large part of the team's offense this season. Torres has appeared in 133 games this season, hitting .270/.339/.459 with 23 home runs and 57 RBIs. He leads the team in average, OBP, OPS, RBIs, runs, hits, and doubles.

Will Gleyber Torres get extended?

Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees avoided arbitration with a one-year, $9.95 million deal for this season. Given the way he is playing this year, many wonder what his future is in the Bronx.

For a second baseman, Torres supplies a ton of pop. Aside from Marcus Semien, Ozzie Albies, and a few others, he is one of the best hitters at the position.

One knock on Torres' game is his baserunning blunders. He has been caught misreading plays and running into outs multiple times this season. For a team that is struggling like the Yankees are, they cannot run into outs.

Another knock on Torres' game is his defensive mistakes. He leads all American League second basemen with 12 errors. The next players closest to him is Andres Gimenez and Brandon Lowe, who have seven.

New York's front office will have some decisions to make in the offseason. Do they try and get a deal done with Torres, or is his future with the team over?